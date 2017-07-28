One of the biggest showdowns in the history of combat sports is scheduled for August 26 this year when boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr goes into 12 rounds of fight in the boxing ring against UFC star Conor McGregor.

Tickets for the fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are selling at absolutely breathtaking prices, and that does not come as much of a shocker. $150,000 (£115,000) remains the highest value while the lowest one comes in at $100,000 (£75,000).

No matter what the price is, the arena no doubt will be choc-a-bloc on the fight night. The organisers are now taking a further step of making that section happy, who cannot afford a ticket to the stadium.

Simple: Watch the multi-million dollar boxing match with a plethora of combat sports fans in the movie theatres! Disclaimer: This is happening only across the United States of America.

Mayweather Promotions has tied up with entertainment content providers Fathom Events to provide coverage of the fight across 400 movie theatres in the United States, with the ticket price set at only $40.

What can Indian football learn from this?

One of the biggest events in the history of football in India, the FIFA U-17 World Cup, takes place this October. The tickets are selling out like hot cakes, especially at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the in New Delhi, where the group matches of the India U-17 football team are taking place.

This leaves a huge margin of Indian football fans disappointed.

At a time like this, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) can actually think upon this unique strategy -- taking a cue from the Mayweather-McGregor match -- and approaching FIFA to enquire whether they are allowed to organise screenings in movie theatres across the country, especially the matches featuring the national team.

After all, if not stadium, there isn't a better option like seeing a match live in a fully-packed movie hall such as the INOX, where the dolby digital sound takes the effects to cloud nine. Also, the chorus of the "India-India" cheer in a movie theatre will absolutely be an out-of-the-world experience.

If this move indeed turns out to be successful enough, which we bet it will, we may just come across a brilliant initiative for precisely, every big sporting event happening in any part of the world in the future.

Can we ink a deal on time? Is Praful Patel or the FIFA U-17 World Cup LOC members or even sports minister Vijay Goel, listening?