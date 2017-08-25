The world is going gaga about the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The fight has been billed as the biggest event of the year, with the bout having attained a great hype so far.

Will the grand fight live up to the expectations? Considering the fact that the last fight of the century between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao was quite flat in 2015 though it generated a great hype in the build up, this Saturday's event is of the same level, where both the athletes are set to make mega money.

The purse split-up between the two has been confidential, but Mayweather, as always, will earn much more than McGregor. However, it is not just about the money, there is much more to it. Mayweather, who came out of retirement for the fight, has already matched Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record and he is looking to win 50 bouts. Can McGregor stun Mayweather?

With Mayweather being a top boxer over the years, we know what 'The Money' will bring to the ring on Saturday. But, no one really knows what McGregor will bring to the table as this is his maiden bout, as it has not been long since he received the licence to become a boxer as well.

Though one does not know what to expect from the fight, one thing is for sure that there will be a host of A-listers celebrities from various walks of life to attend the bout in Las Vegas. The likes of Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Drake, LeBron James, Bob Kraft and Jamie Foxx among others will make the night even more special.

These are some of the names, who are expected to make it to Las Vegas. But, this is not the entire list, some other people from other fields may also be present at the venue.

Listed below is a partial list, which was originally put forward by TMZ a few days ago. The list could change too, with, certainly, some more additions as one draws closer to the bout night.