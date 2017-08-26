The much-anticipated superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is all set to kickoff at the Brooklyn Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26.

There is so much money involved in the fight that it is all set to break previous records, including that of the May 2015 fight between Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao and Mayweather.

Mayweather [49-0] was lured out of retirement by a nine-figure payday and McGregor [21-3 MMA] will also take home a lot of money, regardless of the result of the match. On the other hand, there is going to be a lot of activity, when it comes to betting as well.

Betting records are also expected to be smashed as quite a few will be looking to make big money in no time. Mayweather has promised he will bet on himself reportedly a sum as huge as $5m.

Who has been the betting favourite



Despite all the hype around the superfight, not many, including big names in the boxing fraternity, have spoken in favour of the UFC star McGregor, who will be featuring in his first professional boxing bout on Saturday.

However, that does not make Mayweather a betting favourite as the Dubliner is attracting quite a lot of bets in the lead-up to the big fight.

According to Oddsshark, Mayweather is the -450 [2/9] favourite while McGregor is the +320 [16/5] underdog, as on August 24. McGregor's odds have come back a long way as it started at +950 [9/2] in November last year and did improve to +500 [5/1] in June, when the announcement about the fight was made.

Notably, value of McGregor's odds is at an all time high, greater than any of his previous fights.

Favourite method odds, McGregor DQ and early win