Indian TV host Mayanti Langer, who is a household name now thanks to her pre-match, half-time and post-match shows during the India cricket team matches on Star Sports, is enjoying time out with her husband Stuart Binny in Vietnam.

Often trolled for her husband's poor form in cricket matches as well as for the dresses she decides to wear during the TV shows, Mayanti, 32, does give back to the trolls in style!

Hard to find a slice of sunshine in overcast english conditions..but when we do ? jewels from @aquamarine_jewellery always shine through..green dress @dimple.amrin styling @mrignain #Oppocricketlive #CT17

She was seen all the time during the tenure of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 sharing the stage with former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri who acted as the analysts.

Now, that the assignment is over, she can finally have her cool down period with husband Stuart Binny, who was last seen playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. Binny, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, married Mayanti in 2012.

They have taken to Instagram to post photos from their moments together in Vietnam's famous beach bar Rory's Bar Phu Quoc. Mayanti looks gorgeous in a red sleeveless top.

Check these out:

???