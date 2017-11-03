Sony TV's two popular shows Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Beyhadh are coming to end. While Dev-Sona's series pulled down its curtains on Thursday (November 2), Beyhadh is set to air its last episode soon.

While fans are disappointed with the shows concluding, the latest news is that Beyhadh is likely to be back early next year. Which means, viewers' favourites Jennifer Winget (Maya), Kushal Tandon (Arjun) and Aneri Vajani (Saanjh) will be back to entertain fans once again.

The news would surely bring some smiles to its millions of fans given that the psychological thriller with a gripping storyline was a huge hit. The finite series was supposed to go off air in August but got an extension owing to huge demand from viewers.

However, the same is not the case with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi that made a dramatic return due to public demand in September soon after it went off the air. As of now, the makers of the hit show have no plans for a new season.

Shaheer (Dev) and Erica Fernandes' (Sona) impeccable chemistry, realistic drama, and superb acting skills of Supriya Pilgaonkar and other supporting cast made the show a success in its initial period.

However, as many viewers have begun to watch the show on YouTube rather than on television, the Television Rating Points (TRPs) of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi started declining.