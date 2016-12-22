Voiceover stars of the movie Sing have been all out to promote the new animated movie releasing over Christmas. Most of the promotional activities have seen Matthew McConaughey taking the centre stage in all events. Is his enthusiasm for the movie Sing because he had earlier begged for work from creators? Was the actor out of work? But how is that possible?

After two animated releases this year, Kubo and the Two Strings, McConaughey admits that his sudden jump to animation movies was intentional. In a recent interview, he sat down to explain that he had been searching for voiceover opportunities in animated films for years, but couldn't get hired.

The actor reveals that he had asked his agent to help him get into the animated movie market. What could be the reason for his sudden interest in the animated movies? "I think having kids, turning them on to animated films, hearing them laugh and going back and looking at what is it they thought was funny—and then you end up, as a parent, watching some with them. For Kubo, they told me they heard me do an interview on NPR with Terry Gross and they were like, 'That's our beetle'. I always thank NPR for that, because they have the best microphone—they make everyone sound great! And then [Illumination Entertainment CEO] Chris Meledandri came to me for Sing," he shared in an interview with Time.com.

The actor plays the role of a con koala bear, Buster Moon, was cast for the role because director Garth Jennings felt McConaughey infectious optimism in his voice will help the character express better. With the advantage of no visual, the actor chose to introduce a few elements to help define the koala's character in the movie, despite it not being in the script. He said that he gave a few "humming tunes and second line brass band New Orleans jazz beats."

"There's a real freedom to it that I look forward to taking back to my live-action acting because there's no self-consciousness whatsoever because there's not a visual. You can wear shades and a hat and pajamas if you want," he shares.