A maths professor at Biola University, California, pulled off an excellent April Fool’s Day prank on his students in a gag that involved some intricate video editing, lots of creativity and live-action tricks.During class, Matthew Weathers started a video, intended to help him clean a blotch off his screen – only for the video’s character (also Weathers) to start talking back and interacting with him. Weathers catches a lightsaber thrown to him from inside the screen and uses it to remove the whiteboard marker stain, to the applause of his class. Weathers has a long history of using such techniques to pull April Fool’s jokes on his students – and has regularly gone viral – so expect this one to do the same.