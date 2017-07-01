Pakistan bagged one of the most memorable victories in their cricket history when they defeated India in the ICC Champions Trophy final 2017 on June 18. However, was there match fixing involved?

That needs to be enquired, mentioned Ramdas Athawale, an Indian union minister from Maharashtra.

"With a coach like Anil Kumble, players like Kohli, Yuvraj and several others who batted so well in the entire tournament, how could we lose to a team like Pakistan?" Athawale, who holds the portfolio of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, raised the points.

"It is a shameful thing for our country," he said.

"They [India] hit so many centuries in this tournament. What happened to them during the final match?" he asked.

Pakistan's 180-run win over India as well as Fakhar Zaman's exploits with the bat were even congratulated by Indian cricket fans. Athawale, however, feels something is fishy.

"It seems that this match was fixed. I demand an inquiry into it," the Indian politician added.