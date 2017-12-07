After impressing the audience with the teaser, the makers of megastar Mammootty's upcoming Malayalam movie Masterpiece are back again with another promo video. The team of Ajai Vasudev's directorial venture has released the official trailer on Thursday, December 7.

Watch Mammootty's Masterpiece teaser

The one-minute-48-second video features the megastar as a stylish and strict college professor Edward Livingstone. The trailer also introduces the characters portrayed by Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Mukesh, Poonam Bajwa, Gokul Suresh, Maqbool Salmaan, Santhosh Pandit, Lena, among many others.

A few days ago, the 45-second teaser had introduced Mammootty's character and it impressed the audience. It had then become the top trending video on YouTube India and within two weeks it has been viewed over 2.3 million times.

Also check: This is Mammootty's look in the Ajai Vasudev movie [PHOTOS]

Since the trailer has already crossed 50,000 views in less than 30 minutes of its release, it is expected to break the previous records of the megastar.

Deepak Dev has composed the music of the action entertainer, which is set in a college campus in Kerala. Written by Uday Krishna, the cinematography of Masterpiece has been handled by Vinod Illampally. CH Muhammed has bankrolled the project under the banner of Royal Cinemas.

Read more: This is how netizens reacted to Santhosh Pandit teaming up with Mammootty

Masterpiece has been slated to hit the theatres as a Christmas release and is expected to be released on December 21 as a solo release in Kerala.

Watch the trailer of Masterpiece here: