The winner of MasterChef Junior US 2014, Logan Guleff, will soon be in India as the celebrity mascot of the Young Chef Olympiad 2017.

During his MasterChef journey, Logan whipped up some delectable dishes and impressed judges Gordon Ramsay, Graham Elliot and Joe Bastianich with his skill and knowledge of food and flavours.

The 14-year-old, who made it to Time's Most Influential Teens list in 2016, is also a cookbook author and also manufactures and sells his own spice blend under the brand name Logan's Rub.

While Logan's winning meal included an appetizer of spot prawns with smoked aioli, an entree of salt-crusted branzino and a dessert of Meyer lemon madeleines with goat cheese mousse and a berry compote, he recently shared a quick and fun beet recipe with International Business Times.



Though beet might not be a popular choice, it is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals and Logan's recipe just adds to the flavour. Who thought beetroot could ever look this tempting?

On this beet recipe I wanted a woodsy play on pickled beets so I roasted some beets in the BBQ grill, but you can use the oven.