Reality cooking show MasterChef judge John Torode was admitted to hospital on Boxing Day after a "mystery accident." The 51-year-old BBC Chef was rushed to St. Mary's hospital in Paddington, London, after a freak accident on Christmas.

Torode was on a romantic Christmas getaway with his girlfriend Lisa Faulkner at a hotel in London, when the mystery accident happened. His partner Faulkner confirmed the news, but she did not reveal what exactly had happened. She also posted a photo of Torode in a hospital bed and stated he "is very bruised but doing well".

"Thank you so very much to the lovely docs and nurses yesterday at St Marys Hospital Paddington for looking after my johntorodecooks who is very bruised, but doing well," she posted, adding, "Lucky escape" and blessed."

Before getting admitted to the hospital, Torode posted photos on his Instagram revealing his romantic getaway with his girlfriend. He posted a photo of Faulkner reading a menu at the hotel. "She is now happy as a happy thing on happy days...A Claridges Christmas," he captioned the image.

However, things changed when he met with an accident. Soon after the reports of his accident came online, fans took to Twitter to wish the celebrity reality cooking show judge.

"WHAT happened!? Sending love x," one user said.

"Oh my goodness, get well soon John," another user commented.

"Oh john hope you are alright xx," one user commented.

"Get better soon xxx," another said.

Torode and Faulkner met in 2010 when she won Celebrity MasterChef, but they started dating only after she split from her husband Chris Hoghill in 2012. In 2011, Torode had split from his wife.