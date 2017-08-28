A massive hailstorm caused chaos on the streets of a northern Spanish town on August 26. Heavy rainfall was reported across parts of the country during the weekend. A five-minute hailstorm left a number of homes with broken windows and damaged roads in Grado, a town in Asturias that has just over 10,000 inhabitants.
Massive Hailstorm Damages Cars And Homes In Spanish Town
- August 28, 2017 11:27 IST
