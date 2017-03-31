Massive fire causes bridge to collapse on Atlanta interstate

Massive fire causes bridge to collapse on Atlanta interstate
A huge blaze on Thursday (30 March) in Atlanta, Georgia prompted a bridge to collapse and brought traffic to a halt on Interstate 85. Authorities have no reports of injuries or casualties following the bridge collapse. Officials are working on a detour plan for Atlanta commuters.
