- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
- Play Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith urges Theresa May to get down to work
-
- Play Anti-Brexit protesters gather outside parliament to sing EU anthem
- Play Giant alligator casually saunters across South Carolina golf course
- Play Brexit day: Prime Minister Theresa May tells parliament that Article 50 has been triggered
- Play Ukip Deputy Leader Peter Whittle: Weve got an incredibly bright future
- Play ‘We miss you already’: EU’s Donald Tusk accepts Brexit notice
Massive fire causes bridge to collapse on Atlanta interstate
A huge blaze on Thursday (30 March) in Atlanta, Georgia prompted a bridge to collapse and brought traffic to a halt on Interstate 85. Authorities have no reports of injuries or casualties following the bridge collapse. Officials are working on a detour plan for Atlanta commuters.
Most popular