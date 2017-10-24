A huge fire broke out in Bandra's La Mer building on Tuesday.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the building located in Bandra West.

No casualty has been reported so far in the incident.

The plush Mumbai highrise houses several celebrities, including adman Prahlad Kakkar. Kakkar, who lives on the second floor of the residential building, told Times Now that there are 16 floors in total.

"Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's parents live on the 12th floor while Sachin Tendulkar's in-laws stay on the 10th floor," Kakkar told Times Now.

Aishwarya used to live in the building before her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan.