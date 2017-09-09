The credit scoring company Equifax said that hackers accessed personal details of 143 million consumers between May and July. The intrusion is potentially one of the largest data breaches in the US on record.
Massive Equifax data breach hits 143 million Americans
- September 9, 2017 13:45 IST
