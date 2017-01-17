Massive alligator casually strolls across tourists pasth at nature reserve

A massive alligator was spotted walking across an open pathway a few feet away from passers-by at a wildlife preservation centre near Lakeland, Florida, over the weekend.Video footage captured by Kim Joiner, a visitor at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County, shows the gator slowly sauntering across the cleared pathway, stunning nearby observers by its sheer size.
