A mass shooting in Las Vegas has left at least two people dead and dozens more injured. The shooting happened at Route 91 Country Music Festival held at Mandalay Bay Casino. Las Vegas police on Twitter said one suspect is down and they dont believe there are any other shooters.
Mass shooting kills at least two at Las Vegas country music festival
- October 2, 2017 13:54 IST
