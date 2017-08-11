Every movie of Shivaraj Kumar comes with a baggage of expectations and the movie's success and failure hardly matter to his fans. The actor, who is fondly known as Shivanna, had two releases earlier this year in the form of Srikanta and Bangara s/o Bangarada Manushya. Now, he is returning with Mass Leader, his third flick in 2017.

Mass Leader is written and directed by Narasimha, who was earlier known as Sahana Murthy. Pranitha Subhash is the female lead in the movie, which has Vijay Raghavendra and Jaggesh's son Gururaj in pivotal roles. Vamsi Krishna, Sharmila Mandre, Prakash Belawadi and others too acted in the movie. While Veer Samarth composed the music, Guru Prashanth Rai handled the camera. KM Prakash edited the flick.

Shivaraj Kumar plays is an army officer and Pranitha is his wife in Mass Leader. Along with his subordinates, he fights to safeguard the country at the borders. In one of his assignments, the hero's issue with the villain becomes ugly and turns personal. What follows next should be seen on-screen.

The movie deals with illegal immigrants who are posing a threat to the security of the country, especially the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

What Twitterati says about Mass Leader?

Going by the response on Twitter, Mass Leader has garnered mixed reviews. While the moviegoers have praised Shivaraj Kumar and Yogish's performances, the lacklustre screenplay has come under fire. Below, find the viewers' response to the Kannada film:

Keshav: #massleader first half awesome

Loose Mada take a bow King expressions ultimate

#WarBegins

Our soldiers r Backbone of India Jai Jawan,Jai Kissan King Excelled amazing in both movies #BSOBM for farmers #massleader for soldiers✌

ಕನ್ನಡ MOVIE LOVERS‏: #MassLeader 1st half:Story tht is very close to @MamataOfficial & congis politics of jihadis!

Till now good waiting fr actual WAR

Rat:3.75/5

#MassLeader verdict:Story of leader nt who our ppl think who goes fr any level to get votes but who is ready to die fr his country Rat:3.5/5

Jay_prakash: Shivanna repeatedly fails to take up right script. #MassLeader is a disappointment.

Loose screenplay and forced message play spoilsport which your online PAID Promoters won't say. #MassLeader

NamCinema.com‏: Shivanna and Lose mada Yogesh Excel in first half of #MassLeader which is a story based on asylum of Bangladesh immigrants

#MassLeader Fans will be satisfied. Otherwise it's a very overstuffed commercialFare with a very lackluster screenplay 2.5/5

Priyanka: #MassLeader is not for ordinary man like me... :)

Make no mistake, #MassLeader is for the mass. #ShivarajKumar will never under perform and need not to mention how he has acted...

#Yogish I fell in love with your performance....