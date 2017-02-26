Developer BioWare has revealed the PC specifications of Mass Effect: Andromeda, the upcoming action role-playing video game. This information would help PC gamers to get the necessary hardware before the game eventually releases.

As far as the minimum system requirements are concerned, it is not so demanding, as PC version of the Andromeda requires a 2 GB GTX 660 or Radeon 7850 to be paired with an i5-3570 or FX-6350.

However, PC gamers looking for an enhanced experience can go in for a GTX 1060 or RX 480 with an i7-4790 or FX-8350.

There is still no clarity on the game's frame rate, quality or resolution for PC. Before the game releases on March 21, the players will be able to play the multiplayer beta that will allow them to see how the game will work on the PC.

BioWare has already shared some details (via trailer) about the combat weapons and skills in the game. It has revealed four types of guys: pistols, shotguns, assault rifles and sniper rifles. All these guy types can be further modified and there will be no class restriction on them too.

The game will see combat, biotic and tech skills. While combat sills increase with the weapons and gear of the player, tech will let them use flamethrower or cryo beam. The players will also be able to harness other abilities like assault turret, Overload, Incinerate and more. Biotic skills will include Push, Pull, Charge and Nova. There will also be some new techniques like Lance in the game.

In case you were wondering, here are the PC specs for @masseffect Andromeda.https://t.co/CrRYkKCboi pic.twitter.com/KIuMvrN22S — BioWare (@bioware) February 24, 2017

Skills too are free of any class restrictions.

Minimum System Requirements OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 2 GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2 GB

Hard Drive: At least 55 GB of free space

DirectX: DirectX 11