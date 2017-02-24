Mass Effect: Andromeda, the upcoming action role-playing video game from BioWare is the most awaited video game of the year. We have pieced together all the information surfaced online as we wait for its release.

Read: Mass Effect - Andromeda release date confirmed: Will the game make its debut on Nintendo Switch?

According to Fabrice Condominas, producer of the game, it is expected to have huge story planets.

"We went for quality over quantity for sure," said Condominas. "We play it and say 'Okay, on that specific planet I get bored after one minute and thirty seconds, or whatever it is. Let's place content," he told GameSpot.

He revealed that the content must impact the narrative and it must tell something about the galaxy's lore. So, the side quests in Andromeda would allow players to learn something about the world they are in.

The developers, he said, have used the environment to control the open world. He reminded that they are not a sandbox game but only an "open" game.

The game's development took five years, but that is because, it features a huge amount of dialogue, bigger size of skill trees, depth in crafting and several loadout combinations.

Natalie Dormer, the English actress who plays the role of Margery Tyrell in Game of Thrones is a voice actor for Andromeda. Dormer is giving her voice for a 600-year-old Asari called Lexi T'Perro.

The developers also trying to capture the "feel" of the original Mass Effect. However, unlike the original Mass Effect, Andromeda would make it flexible for players to adopt the classes without restrictions.

Condominas said they have taken the best parts from the trilogy, "feeling of discovery in [Mass Effect] 1, the quality of relationships and the emotional bonding you had with other characters in Mass Effect 2, and the more dynamic gameplay of Mass Effect 3."

Mass Effect: Andromeda is expected to be released on March 21, 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.