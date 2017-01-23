Lucky EA Access members will be able to play the trial version of the most anticipated 2017 video game, Mass Effect: Andromeda- the role-playing video game from developer BioWare, from March 16.

When will it be available?

Mass Effect: Andromeda will be available to all EA Access members from March 16, even as the game is expected to be out by March 21 in North American and by March 23 in Europe. EA Access members will get to play the game five days prior to its release.

But how long is the trial version?

The trial version of the game is 10-hours long. It will allow players to have a glimpse at the amount of work the developers at BioWare had put in for the newest game.

BioWare has confirmed that the progress from the early access can be carried over to the final game too.

Andromeda takes players to the world that is beyond the boundaries of Milky Way and into the depths of Andromeda galaxy.

The game is also expected to have a multiplayer beta. Sign up for a chance to play Andromeda beta here.

The website has said it is taking applications for the Multiplayer tech test, but it has not given any details on the dates.

Meanwhile, the game will not have a Season Pass.

@N7Follower Yes, EA Access for ME:A starts on March 16th for all members. — Mass Effect (@masseffect) January 20, 2017

Release platforms

Mass Effect: Andromeda will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.