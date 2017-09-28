Lawmakers could be seen exchanging punches and kicks in the Kampala parliament on 27 September, over a fiercely a disputed move to change the constitution and allow long serving President Yoweri Museveni to stay in power. 73-year-old Museveni will soon pass the age cap in the Ugandan constitution, but MPs are now hoping to remove that and allow him to seek re-election in the 2021 vote. This is the second day in a row that MPs have fought in parliament over the issue.
Mass brawl breaks out in Ugandan parliament
Lawmakers could be seen exchanging punches and kicks in the Kampala parliament on 27 September, over a fiercely a disputed move to change the constitution and allow long serving President Yoweri Museveni to stay in power. 73-year-old Museveni will soon pass the age cap in the Ugandan constitution, but MPs are now hoping to remove that and allow him to seek re-election in the 2021 vote. This is the second day in a row that MPs have fought in parliament over the issue.
- September 28, 2017 15:14 IST
-