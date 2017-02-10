Mass brawl breaks out in South African Parliament

South African lawmakers threw punches during the annual State of the Nation address delivered by President Jacob Zuma on Thursday (9 February) after he was branded an incorrigible man and “rotten to the core” over corruption allegations. The scenes, which unfolded on national television, saw lawmakers from the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters party hauled out of the chamber. Zuma has seen off five bids to oust him since he took office in 2009.