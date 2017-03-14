Masked burglars Christmas Day raid on Manchester casino

Greater Manchester police have released the footage of four men raiding the Grosvenor Casino on 25 December 2016. The men smashed in the reinforced glass of the cashier’s office for 20 minutes, before they stole a variety of betting chips ranging from £25 to £1,000. The police released the footage in the hopes ‘that it might trigger someone’s memory’ as theysuspect ‘the offenders would have likely left family and friends to carry out this burglary’.