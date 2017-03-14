- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Masked burglars Christmas Day raid on Manchester casino
Greater Manchester police have released the footage of four men raiding the Grosvenor Casino on 25 December 2016. The men smashed in the reinforced glass of the cashier’s office for 20 minutes, before they stole a variety of betting chips ranging from £25 to £1,000. The police released the footage in the hopes ‘that it might trigger someone’s memory’ as theysuspect ‘the offenders would have likely left family and friends to carry out this burglary’.
Most popular