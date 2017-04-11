Greater Manchester Police have released dramatic CCTV footage that shows an armed robbery at a convenience store in Platt Bridge on 4 April. Four men in balaclavas, armed with guns and machetes, stole a “substantial” amount of cash from the shop, as well as a “large quantity” of stamps.
Masked armed men with machetes steal large amounts of cash in Wigan shop
- April 11, 2017 14:22 IST
