Reports suggest Maserati Levante-- Italian luxury carmaker's first-ever SUV-- is already on sales in the India.

The three Maserati showrooms, located in Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi, have reportedly begun the sales of the new Levante with a price tag of Rs. 1.65 crore (ex-showroom).

Interestingly, the Levante SUV was slated for an August launch, according to CarandBike. The reports, however, do not indicate how many units of the luxury SUV have been sold so far. Earlier, a diehard motor buff in Bengaluru had imported a dark Blu Passione Mica shaded Maserati Levante SUV- the first in the country.

Maserati unveiled the first ever SUV Levante at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016. Globally, the SUV is offered with two engine options--3-litre V6 turbo diesel and 3-litre V6 twin turbo petrol engine. The diesel mill of Maserati Levante develops 271bhp at 4,000rpm and 600Nm of torque at 2,000-2,600rpm, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox combined with the Q4 intelligent all-wheel drive system. The diesel model sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 230 kmph. On the other hand, the petrol engine comes in two tunes—with a power of 344bhp and a peak torque of 500Nm and a power 423bhp with 580Nm of torque. The SUV has four driving modes viz Auto Normal, Auto Sport, Auto Manual and Auto Off-Road mode.

Also read: Yet another first-in-India supercar drives into Bengaluru; Lamborghini's Aventador S finds home in the city

Other highlights include 8.4-inch Maserati Touch Control Plus infotainment system, dual-zone climate control system, eight-speaker audio system and panoramic sunroof. The Levante's name is inspired by a Mediterranean wind. The Levante gets safety technology designed to help prevent collisions, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Alert, Rear Cross Path detection, and Lane Departure and Forward Collision warning systems.

Source: CarandBike