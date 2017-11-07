India's sensational boxing queen Mary Kom is looking for her record fifth gold medal in the Asian Championship. On Wednesday, November 12, she can get that expectation ticked off in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The 34-year-old mother-of-three is in action in the Women's Asian Boxing Championship 2017 final. Mary takes on Kim Hyang Mi of Korea Republic in the 48 kg amateur boxing category. This is the first time Mary is vying for the coveted medal in her preferred 48kg light flyweight category.

Two of her last four gold medals in the Asian Championship came in the pinweight (46kg) category, while the other two came in the flyweight (51 kg) category.

Mary Kom's Asian Boxing Championship gold medal record:

2003 - Hissar

2005 - Kaohsiung

2010 - Astana

2012 - Ulaanbaatar

Mary had to wait for five years to win her third gold medal in the competition. Coincidentally, it is five years as well since she won that coveted medal last!

On Tuesday, the Indian boxer defeated Japan's Tsubasa Komura in a completely one-sided bout. Going by her momentum, a great news could possibly be coming our way on Wednesday.

After all, Mary Kom as a five-time World champion as well as a five-time Asian champion makes a very good reading!

Way to go, @MangteC. My best wishes to you for the finals. More power to you, Champ. #ASBC2017Women pic.twitter.com/JKjXFUdqCx — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 7, 2017

Women's Asian Boxing Championship final 2017

Mary Kom (IND) vs Kim Hyang Mi (PRK)

Date: November 7

Time: 12:30 pm IST

Live streaming: