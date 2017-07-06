Marvel's Luke Cage will return to Netflix very soon with season 2 as Mike Colter will reprise his role as the street level superhero. But prior to that, Colter will appear in the Marvel's The Defenders alongside Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

Luke Cage season 2 which is expected to premiere sometime in 2018 will feature two entirely new casts in the sophomore season of the superhero series. Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce) will portray the villainous character named John Mclver. Shakir's character is described as "a natural leader, brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance," by Netflix and the Marvel Television.

And, Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure, Rosewood) has been cast as a mysterious doctor named Tilda Johnson, "who is a brilliant, holistic doctor with a complicated history in Harlem where, as much as she tries to stay far from trouble, it seems to always find her."

"Mustafa's incredible presence and power ignited us from our first meeting, and Gabrielle brings the charm and smarts to a very complicated role," said executive producer Jeph Loeb. "Both will be wonderful additions to our already magnificent cast."

In the Marvel's Iron Fist comics, Mustafa's character John Mclver is best known as Bushmaster while Gabrielle's character Tilda Johnson is known as Nightshade.

Showrunner and writer Cheo Hodari Coker was quoted saying, "I can't wait for audiences to see the compelling paces we put both Mustafa and Gabrielle through. From the moment you see each of them on screen, I feel they will be powerful additions to the world of Marvel and Harlem's Luke Cage."

In the 13-episode-series, Shakir and Dennis will be joined by the likes of other cast members including Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, and Theo Rossi.

Luke Cage Season 2 will be followed by Marvel's The Defenders (premiering on August 18) and Jessica Jones season 2 (early 2018).