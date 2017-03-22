Marvel's Jessica Jones will reportedly return to Netflix in mid-2018 following the release of Iron Fist and The Defenders. Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos hinted that Netflix will release two Marvel series every year.

"Ideally there will be a rhythm of about every six months you'll get a new season or a new series from the Defenders group," Sarandos said.

Apart from iron Fist and The Defenders, Marvel's The Punisher is likely to arrive on the streaming platform later this year.

Jessica Jones season 2 will soon start production as the filming of The Defenders concluded recently. Jessica Jones actor Krysten Ritter told Digital Spy that she will film the new cross-over series back-to-back. "I don't know if they'll overlap a little bit.

"It's about to be a serious undertaking. I'm starting my physical training—lots of weight training and boxing."

Did you get the memo? Marvel's #JessicaJones is back for Season 2, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/RPXkREmCgx — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) January 17, 2016

However, all the episodes of Jessica Jones season 2 will be directed entirely by women. In an interview with Den of Geek, executive producer Melissa Rosenberg said, "We've had such an incredible response to our first season on which I've been so fortunate to have an extraordinary team all the way down the line from the fellow writers, executive producers, cast and crew."

In other news, Jessica Jones' fans can see the Marvel superhero in The Defenders this year. Hence, the fans will keep their eyes open in search of new clues for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Luke Cage season 2 and Daredevil season 3 have also been confirmed and will arrive in 2018 or 2019.