Netflix's latest superhero series Iron Fist has failed to live up to the expectations of the critics unlike other superhero series such as Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. Starring Finn Jones, the upcoming Netflix original series consists of 13 episodes in total and the series is going to arrive on Netflix on March 17.

Here is the official synopsis — "Returning to New York City after being missing for years, Daniel Rand fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his incredible kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist."

Below, we bring to you some critics' opinions of the series.

The Hollywood Reporter

Debuting on Netflix on Friday, March 17, Iron Fist feels like a step backward on every level, a major disappointment that already suffers from storytelling issues through the first six episodes made available to critics and would probably be mercifully skippable in its entirety if it weren't the bridge into the long awaited Defenders crossover series.

Polygon

Iron Fist repeatedly frames Danny's training in Ku'n-Lun as a tragic backstory — while also saying that he's the best of the best, that he struggled long, hard and willingly to triumph in his discipline and literally attain magical punching powers. Instead of kung fu adventure, the first six episodes have a strange preoccupation with corporate maneuvering, as if that is the reason we'd be watching a show about a martial arts master who can summon the power of an ancient dragon.

Variety

Not one element of this plodding piece works. The action scenes lack spark, snap, and originality. None of the flat, by-the-numbers characters makes any lasting impression. And as origin stories go, the tale of Danny Rand (Finn Jones), at least as rendered by this creative team, is about as exciting as a slice of Velveeta cheese left out in the sun too long. It takes forever for anything to happen on "Iron Fist," and as it stumbles along, the uninspired production design, unexceptional cinematography, and painful dialogue fail to distract the viewer from the overall lack of depth, detail, or momentum.

The Verge

But the show's race problems are intertwined with other nagging issues. Jones, whose blandness in the role might be read as Zen-like in another, better series, is miscast as Danny Rand. We learn over the course of the season that he's wrestling with his identity and the fear that he's unworthy of his title. But Jones' performance is lacking, and he can't believably project the character's inner turmoil. He fails to make Danny's reality resonate.

IGN India

Marvel's Iron Fist starts off sluggishly, seeming far more like a soap opera than a superhero series, complete with bland, pretty, rich people sneering and scheming over family fortunes.

Collider

There's a difference between the (rightfully) exalted "Slow TV" movement and what I could call Stagnant TV. Unfortunately, too much of Marvel's Netflix universe has fallen into the latter category. By focusing so intently on making these series — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and now Iron Fist — much more grounded in a gritty real world than what we typically expect from a superhero show (like DC's candy-colored series on The CW), the problem is that they miss out on the key element: this should be fantastical entertainment. Instead, you get what could be Iron Fist's alternate tagline: come for the fights, but stay for the corporate litigation!