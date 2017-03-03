Ken Leung has been announced as another cast member for the forthcoming Marvel's Inhumans series. The Lost and Star Trek actor will be seen as Minister Karnak.

According to Marvel, "Karnak is Black Bolt's cousin and closest advisor. His gift is an ability to see the fault in all things – people, plans, structures, everything. He's Black Bolt's most ardent supporter and strategist and is often seen as the royal family's planner and philosopher."

While explaining why Ken Leung will be apt for the role, executive producer Jeph Loeb said, "Ken brings both a wisdom and a power to the role that no one else could match. His Karnak will be awesome."

In addition to that, showrunner and executive producer Scott Buck said, "Ken Leung has a great natural intelligence that reads clearly and will add depth and complexity to the very complicated character of Karnak."

The series will also feature Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as Maximus, Serinda Swan (Ballers) as the queen, Medusa, and Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels) as Black Bolt.

Marvel's Inhumans explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.

The eight episodes TV series is set to premiere in fall 2017, while the first two episodes are set to debut exclusively in the IMAX theatres this September.

The ABC series is executive produced by Scott Buck (Marvel's Iron Fist) along with Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory (both of them serve as the executive producers for Marvel's other original series). The first two episodes of the series will be directed by Roel Reine.