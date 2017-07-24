As Marvel's The Defenders is inching towards its August premiere on Netflix, the makers have just unveiled a new clip from the first episode of the new superhero series.

The short video clip from the episode 1 features Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox) in a confession booth where the priest asks him, "Matthew I wanna talk frankly, this other life you led is your heart still with it? or is it with the one who walked through it by your side?"

"Elektra, yeah. I do miss her but how do I know if the things she brought out in me were wrong?" Matt responds. "Maybe she'd tell me I'm abandoning that life and with it her memory."

From the short conversation, it seems like Daredevil is using the death of Elektra as an excuse to restart his previous crime-fighting life again as Murdoch's former girlfriend [Elektra] sacrificed her life at the end of Daredevil season 2.

As we have seen in the Defenders trailer that all the four street superheroes will meet each other in the Netflix series, hence it is quite obvious that Matt Murdock will reprise his character of Daredevil in the series. But all the superheroes will not come together in the first episode itself, as Polygon reports.

We have a confession... this is from episode 1. #DEFEND pic.twitter.com/76ygeMUlIl — The Defenders (@TheDefenders) July 23, 2017

The official synopsis of The Defenders reads here:

Marvel's The Defenders follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realise they just might be stronger when teamed together.

The eight-episode series will make an all episode debut on the streaming platform on August 18, 2018.

