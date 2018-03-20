Avengers: Infinity War releases in about a month and fans are going gaga over the upcoming summer release. There are several plot speculations, hilarious memes and numerous fans art that are doing the rounds. Amidst the infinity pool of artworks, there was one that stood out and caught the attention of Avengers: Infinity War directors Russo Brothers.

A few youngsters, believed to be from Malaysia, made a parody trailer imitating the events of the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer. The promo was released in November last year. The parody trailer released close to the release of the second Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

The clip was shared by Twitter account Aiman Sany and has over 2.88 million views at the time of reporting. The video was shared with the caption: Who did it better? The video has doppelgangers of Thanos, Captain America, Spider-Man, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man and more.

The video took no time to go viral and caught Russo Brothers' attention. The directors retweeted the video and offered them to direct Avengers 5.

Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5? https://t.co/8IIS3hacBu — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 18, 2018

Soon after Joe and Anthony Russo shared the video, fans began applauding the attempt of the boys to recreate the popular trailer. Avengers: Infinity War cast member Benedict Wong, who was also seen in the trailer, replied to Russo Brothers and the makers of the parody trailer to inform that they should drop his doppelganger and hire the actor instead.

IBTimes India has reached out to Aiman and we await their response. Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27.