Christmas comes early this year for Marvel as the studio broke several records recently. The Disney-owned studio celebrates not one but three achievements as the month of December just begins.

Let's break this down. First is, the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. The upcoming summer release from the comic book studio featuring almost all the Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes fighting against Thanos released a day ago and it already has broken a record.

The Infinity War record:

The Infinity War trailer has surpassed a whopping 230 million views in just 24 hours becoming the most watched trailer of all time. Fans showered Marvel with love after begging the studio to release the trailer for several weeks.

Following the landmark, directors Russo Brothers took to Instagram to thank fans. Sharing a screenshot from the trailer, they wrote: "Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making @marvelstudios' #Avengers #InfinityWar the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours."

Thor: Ragnarok worldwide box office collections:

While fans went gaga over the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, Thor: Ragnarok recorded a box office collection of $800 million worldwide, surpassing numerous superhero movies collections.

According to Deadline, the Taika Waititi directorial touched the $800 million globally on Thursday. This remarkable collection has helped the Chris Hemsworth – Mark Ruffalo starrer to become the 7th Marvel movie (of the overall 17 movies released in MCU) to have crossed $800 million and become one of the top 10 highest grossing movies of the year.

Thor 3 stands below Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. The Patty Jenkins' directorial ended its run at the box office with $821.8 million worldwide, Box Office Mojo reports. Thor stands the chance to beat that record. However, it will still fall short of surpassing collections of other Marvel 2017 releases – Guardians 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Disney collections surpass $5 billion:

With the thunderous Thor: Ragnarok box office collections, Disney records $5 billion in box office collections in 2017 alone. Keeping the success streak on, Disney has reached the milestone third time in a row in the past five years.

Variety notes that Disney's global total from January 1 to November 29, 2017, stands at $1.76 billion domestically and $3.24 billion internationally. Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is yet to release and film analysts predict the movie will earn $200 million over its opening weekend domestically. This will boost the box office collections of the studio.

Disney holds four of nine highest-grossing films of 2017:

As Thor: Ragnarok places itself on the eight spot of the highest grossing movies of 2017, Disney now holds four of the nine highest-grossing films spots of this year.

This includes "Beauty and the Beast" with $1.26 billion ($504 million domestic and $759.7 million international); Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with $863.6 million worldwide; and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" with $794.8 million worldwide.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi stands a chance to find a spot in the top 10, earning the fifth spot for Disney in the highest grossing movies of 2017.