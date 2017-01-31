Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is expected to launch the all new Maruti Swift Dzire sedan in India by May this year. Ahead of its launch in the country, fresh details on the new Swift Dzire and the current Swift Dzire Tour have emerged online.

Tata Kite 5 compact sedan set to launch in March; what to expect

Earlier, it was rumoured that the automaker will roll out the new Swift Dzire in the market and discontinue the sales of current Maruti Dzire Tour in India. Now, lending credence to the development, comes a new report of TeamBHP which claims that the outgoing Maruti Swift Dzire will get a makeover. Interestingly, it will be introduced as Maruti Dzire Tour and will be used for commercial purposes. The fleet-exclusive Maruti Dzire Tour has been in business since 2012 after Maruti launched the current Maruti Dzire sedan in the market. By extension, it means the current Maruti Dzire sedan will be replaced soon by the new model, which is in the works.

The new Dzire is expected to get an inside out makeover in line with the next-gen Swift. The car is expected to house features including automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, reverse camera and steering-mounted controls. Under the hood, the Swift Dzire is likely to continue the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines.

Maruti has reportedly communicated with the people concerned to clear the inventory of current Swift Dzire and Dzire Tour. The company is reportedly mulling a new dealership network to sell commercial vehicles like Super Carry and Dzire Tour in India.

Source: TeamBHP