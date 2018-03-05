Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is known for its small car range under Rs 10 lakh. The company had forayed into the C-segment sedan segment with Ciaz in 2014 and the compact SUV space with Vitara Brezza in 2016. Both the vehicles turned out to be hugely successful and the company now plans to set its foot in the SUV space.

Soon after the launch of Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki was linked with a bigger SUV. Now, a unit of the new generation of the Vitara SUV has been spotted in Indian roads hinting an imminent launch.

The company had previously sold Grand Vitara SUV in the segment priced around Rs 15 lakh. However, the sales were meager and it failed to woo customers. Maruti Suzuki eventually discontinued the model by 2014. However, the customer sentiment is now positive for premium SUV and seems to be the reason for a rethink.

The new generation of Vitara is currently on sale in the European market and comes with contemporary design without compromising on the boxy stance. In the UK, Vitara is offered in two engine options -- 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbocharged petrol and 1.6-litre Fiat Multijet turbocharged diesel. The petrol engine produces 138bhp of power and 230 Nm of torque while the diesel mill (which used to power pre-facelift S-Cross) produces 120bhp and 320Nm of torque. Both the engines are expected to be offered in India as well.

The engines will be mated to six-speed manual transmission, while the petrol version is expected to come with the option of an automatic transmission as well. Vitara is sold in both front wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. However, India-spec models are expected to be offered in front-wheel-drive format only.

The new Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh and will go up against Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster.

