Maruti Suzuki showcased the Future Concept S and the e-Survivor concept, and launched new Swift at the Auto Expo 2018. The company never mentioned the arrival of a new model in the MPV segment as well.

However, Suzuki's Solio compact MPV, which was spotted in India last month, was seen again in public recently, prompting us to think that the automakers are planning its India launch.

The latest images of the Solio have been taken on the roads of Delhi. The previous spy images showed the rear of the car while the new batch shows the side of the Solio. The test mule was without camouflage on both occasions.

In the international market, the Solio is sold as a compact MPV and is less than four meters in length. The Solio is highlighted with a lot of chrome elements on the exterior and gets more a pronounced grille while retaining the tall-boy stance of the WagonR.

The electric sliding doors are the highlight of the Solio, which comes with features like a touchscreen infotainment system and a multi-functional steering wheel.

Suzuki Solio in its home market Japan is powered by an electric powertrain. It gets a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in tandem with a motor generator unit (MGU) paired with five-speed AMT. The petrol unit churns out 90bhp and 118Nm of torque.

It needs to be noted that Maruti Suzuki was rumored to bring to India the WagonR-based MPV codenamed YJC a couple of years ago. The model was supposed to offer 5+2 seating with an extended wheelbase and a third row ideal for only kids. The model didn't come to India for some unknown reason. The Solio could be the model set to fill that spot.

If Maruti Suzuki launches the Solio, it will be positioned between the Ertiga and the WagonR in the manufacturer's portfolio. It will be pitted against the Datsun Go+ MPV and its prices are estimated to be in the range of Rs. 5.5-6.5 lakh.

Image source: TeamBHP