Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is turning a year old in India. The Vitara Brezza, the compact SUV from the country's largest carmaker, continues to enjoy its popularity but what seems to be giving the carmaker a tough time is the waiting period.

The Vitara Brezza's waiting period has been on the rise since its entry into the market in March last year and at one point, the waiting period even touched 10 months. The latest we hear is that the dealers of Maruti Suzuki are still struggling to keep pace with the demand and result is the prolonged waiting period. A report of IndianAutosBlog says that the current waiting period of the Vitara Brezza stands at seven months and the company has so far could have delivered over 1 lakh units of the model to its customers. Maruti Suzuki has garnered over 2 lakh bookings for the Vitara Brezza compact SUV and has huge backlog for the same.

Currently, Vitara Brezza is offered only with diesel engine options. It is now being sold with a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine that develops 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Vitara Brezza is rumoured to get a petrol engine in the country along with automated manful transmission (AMT)

It boasts of best-in-class fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl. Priced in the range of Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Vitara Brezza was recently awarded with the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2017.

IndianAutosBlog