So, this is how it goes. Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car-maker has added yet another offering to its list of success. The latest addition is Vitara Brezza — the compact SUV which completed a year on Indian roads, vindicating Maruti Suzuki's decision to launch the vehicle.

The latest figures indicate that the Vitara Brezza compact SUV has clocked a sale of 1.1 lakh units since its launch in March 2016.

Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza has been part of Maruti's Indian portfolio since March last year and the compact SUV has been a phenomenal success. Currently, Vitara Brezza is sold only with diesel engines. It comes powered by a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine that develops 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It boasts of best-in-class fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl.

Available in LDi, LDi (O), VDi, VDi (O), ZDi, ZDi+ and ZDi+ dual tone trims with six colour options, the Vitara Brezza houses features like electrically foldable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a reverse-parking camera, smartplay infotainment system, cooled glove box, cruise control, projector headlamps and in-built navigation.

Waiting period and bookings

The Maruti Suzuki dealers have been struggling to keep the pace with the demand for the vehicle which is constantly rising. The waiting period of the compact SUV continues to strand at around six months, despite the company's effort to ramp up the production. Priced in the range of Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Vitara Brezza was recently awarded the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2017.

There have also been reports that Maruti is considering 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine to power the Vitara Brezza. The petrol-powered Vitara Brezza would be priced lower than the current model in the Indian market.