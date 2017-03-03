Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker's top-selling urban compact SUV Vitara Brezza has crossed one lakh cumulative sale in the domestic market, adding yet another feather to its cap. The Brezza, which bagged Indian Car of the Year Award 2017 (ICOTY), has been performing exceptionally well since its launch in the country in March last year.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS India launch LIVE

R S Kalsi, executive director, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki said: "Vitara Brezza has been a game changer for Maruti Suzuki. With its bold and sporty looks, contemporary interiors and feature-rich character, Vitara Brezza has addressed all parameters that customers expect from a compact SUV. Based on customer demand for personalisation, we introduced the ICreate customisation portfolio in Vitara Brezza. We are delighted that the new age customers have liked this overwhelmingly. We thank all our customers who have chosen Vitara Brezza and have enabled us to attain leadership position amongst compact SUVs."

Maruti Suzuki has received over 2 lakh bookings for the Vitara Brezza compact SUV and the waiting period of the vehicle currently stands at seven months. It is being said that the dealers of Maruti Suzuki are struggling to keep the pace as the demand is constantly rising. Currently, Vitara Brezza is sold only with diesel engines. It comes powered by a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine that develops 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

There have also been reports that Maruti is considering 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine to power the Vitara Brezza. The petrol-powered Vitara Brezza would be priced lower than the current model in the market. Available in LDi, LDi (O), VDi, VDi (O), ZDi, ZDi+ and ZDi+ dual tone trims with six colour options, the Vitara Brezza houses features like electrically foldable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a reverse-parking camera, smartplay infotainment system, cooled glove box, cruise control, projector headlamps and inbuilt navigation.