Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been part of the Indian roads since March and the compact SUV has been earning tremendous response with the bookings for the model crossing over 1.72 lakh in less than eight months of its arrival.

The Vitara Brezza is a strong contender in the compact SUV segment, even though the model came to the market late. Up against Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300 in the country, the Vitara Brezza has been a crowd-puller and its sales have now crossed 83,000 units. The compact SUV from the country's largest carmaker continues to have a waiting period of up to seven months depending on the variant, despite the increase in its production to meet the demand.

"Vitara Brezza has sold nearly 83,000 units since its launch in March 2016, making it one of India's top 10 selling models and propelling Maruti Suzuki to the leadership position in the Utility Vehicle space as well," said the company in a statement.

Currently, Vitara Brezza is offered only with diesel engine options and is expected to get petrol models soon along with automated manful transmission (AMT). It is now being sold with a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine that develops 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

It boasts of best-in-class fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl. Maruti is also readying the AMT (automated manual transmission) avatar and the petrol model of its hot-selling model the Vitara Brezza. While AMT is likely to be offered in the diesel engine variants, the petrol model would get 1.5-litre petrol mill, which would churn around 100bhp of power mated to five-speed manual transmission or automatic gearbox. Maruti may also consider the 1.0 litre BoosterJet engine.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was recently awarded with the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2017.