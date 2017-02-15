India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki stepped into the burgeoning compact SUV space with the launch of Vitara Brezza in March 2016. The SUV took the segment by storm and even after almost a year of launch, the demand for the Vitara Brezza is on top gear.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga limited edition launched at Rs 7.85 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is still struggling to deliver the Vitara Brezza as per the demand. Around 45,000 customers are yet to get their hands on the vehicle by the end of January 2017, reported ET Auto. Waiting period now stands between six to eight months depending upon the choice of the variant.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat has started production recently and major chunk of Baleno's production is expected to move here. This will free up assembly lines of Maruti Suzuki's Haryana plants soon and the company is expected to produce more Vitara Brezza units there. Maruti Suzuki produces 9,000 - 10,000 units of Vitara Brezza monthly from Gurgaon and Manesar plants.

On January 25, Vitara Brezza has crossed a milestone booking figure of two lakh within 11 months of its launch. The Vitara Brezza also won the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2017 title in December battling it out against the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Innova Crysta. It is Maruti Suzuki's first model to be fully developed in India by its R&D team led by CV Raman.

Riding on Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki has become the second highest UV-seller in India with 1,09,967 units sale during the first half of FY 2016-17. The company also registered 139 per cent growth in UV sales against 46,068 units sold during the same period during April-October 2015.

Priced in the range of Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Vitara Brezza is powered by a 200DDis 1248cc diesel engine that develops 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It boasts a best-in-class fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl.