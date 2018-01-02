Maruti Suzuki — the country's largest carmaker — ended the year 2017 with a bang after the sales of the company in December 2017 recorded a 10.3 percent growth. It will be keen to maintain its dominant growth in the New Year 2018 with bigger plans.

With the news comes the revelation that the arrival of the new models like the Swift, the new Ertiga and the WagonR will lead the carmaker's drive in the country.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new third-generation Swift hatchback in India in 2018. The new Swift will make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February, with the model expected to go on sale in the country soon after that.

The all-new Swift, which was unveiled at the 87th edition of Geneva Motor Show in March this year, is based on the light and rigid new-generation Heartect platform.

The new model is expected to get advanced features like a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, a twin-pod instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Bluetooth AUX, USB and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The India-specific Swift is rumoured to continue with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission.

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Ertiga in India in the second half 2018, with the unveiling of the model likely at the Auto Expo in February 2018 along with that of the new Swift hatchback.

The company has been testing the new Ertiga in India and from the images that we have seen so far, the new Ertiga seems to have grown bigger in size with changes in the front and rear. It is rumoured to be based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new Dzire and the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Under the hood, the new Ertiga could get the company's indigenous 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The engine is likely to replace the 1.3-litre mill in the current model. The current 1.3-litre multi-jet diesel engine develops 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque; it also gets the SHVS small hybrid system.

The Ertiga is now also available with a 1.4-litre K Series petrol engine that produces 94bhp and 130Nm mated to a five-speed transmission. There have also been rumours that the new avatar of the Ertiga could be sold through the Nexa, the premium dealerships of Maruti Suzuki.

2018 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki's tall-boy hatchback, the WagonR, will go for an overhaul in 2018. While much is not known about the changes envisaged by the carmaker in the new WagonR, it is widely believed that the models will not shed its unique tall-boy stance.

However, the style and design of the new WagonR could be in-line with the new WagonR and WagonR Stingray hatchback models unveiled in 2017 at Suzuki's home market in Japan.

