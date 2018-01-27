Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has already revealed that the company will have 18 models on display at its pavilion at the upcoming Auto Expo in February but did not reveal their names, providing enough fodder for the rumour mills. And while the focus has been to unravel the models heading to Auto Expo from the company's stable, a new prototype of the Solio, the bigger WagonR was spotted undergoing testing in India.

Now, we have the images of the model all over the web. While it is too early to say whether the new bigger WagonR –based model Solio is destined for the Indian market, rumours are rife that it could be heading to Auto Expo. Remember, Maruti Suzuki had showcased Solio at the Auto Expo in 2012, but then nothing has been heard since then. Could there be some substance to the rumours? We will get to know soon.

Coming back to the test mule of Solio that was spotted, it was seen in its uncamouflaged form with just a bit of cover on the logo of Suzuki. In the international market, the Solio is sold as an MPV but comes with a length less than four metres. Solio is highlighted with a lot of chrome elements on the exterior and gets more pronounced grille while retaining the tall-boy stance of the WagonR.

The electric sliding doors of the Solio is the highlight of the model and features like touchscreen infotainment system and multi-functional steering wheel give the car a premium touch. Under the hood, the Suzuki Solio comes with an electric powertrain in Japan. It gets 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine in tandem with a motor generator unit (MGU) paired with a five-speed AMT. The petrol unit churns out 90 bhp and 118 Nm of torque.

Source: TeamBHP