Maruti Suzuki's Swift has undoubtedly been the favourite hatchback for those residing in the south-Asian sub-continent and a new study by online automobile transactional marketplace Droom confirms its exalted status. According to the recent survey, Swift has been hailed as the motorists' favourite model once again, closely followed by Toyota Innova and Honda City.

While Swift topped the charts for the second consecutive year, Audi A4 emerged as the winner in the luxury car segment. The survey also revealed that there is a shift in consumers' preference towards petrol and diesel vehicles. According to the survey, while the petrol car sales dipped from 59 percent to 52 percent, the CNG models reported a fall from 7 percent to 4 percent from the previous year.

"While Indian brands and tie-ups such as Maruti Suzuki and Hero emerged as the most trusted brands, foreign manufacturers like Hyundai and Honda are fast catching up. We believe the comprehensiveness, relevancy, and structure of this review will further enhance Droom's popularity and motivate users to choose it as the ideal platform to sell or buy used and new automobiles," said founder and CEO Droom Sandeep Aggarwal.

On the other hand, diesel models saw an increase in sales from 34 percent to 44 percent. One of the other segments that witnessed increase is the MUV segment, which reported a marginal increase to 9 percent from the previous year's 6 percent. However, the sales of the Sedan and SUVs continued the trend of the previous year.

Bajaj's Pulsar has won the hearts of the Indians in the motorcycle segment, followed by Passion Pro and Bajaj Discover. And as known, the Activa, the leader of the scooter segment, bagged the title of the favourite scooter, putting Suzuki Access and Honda Aviator behind.