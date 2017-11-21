Maruti Suzuki has silently launched a special edition of the Swift hatchback, suffixed just Limited Edition. The Swift Limited Edition is launched ahead of the arrival of new generation model which is expected to enter Indian market at the Auto Expo 2018. Hence, this should be the last nip and tuck for the current generation of Swift in India.

The special edition model is offered as an additional kit and it includes decals over the roof, bonnet and on the side doors. While the changes at exterior are limited to decals, the interior gets revised seat and steering wheel covers that complement the design of exterior decal. In addition, the Limited Edition also boasts of a new touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The advertisement claims 'Speakers with Extra Bass' and carpet mats as other features in the Swift Limited Edition.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Swift Limited Edition in both petrol and diesel variants. It has been priced at Rs 5,44,793 for petrol variant and Rs 6,39,662 for diesel variant (ex-showroom Delhi), according to the company website.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the most successful models, has sold over 1.5 million units since its launch in 2005. The company sold 166,885 units in 2016-17 and 63,974 units between April-July 2017, recording 25.5 percent growth compared to the corresponding month last year.

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Swift in the country by next year. The hatchback in its 3rd generation is based on the light and rigid new-generation platform Heartect. Under the hood, Swift is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. The prototype of the new generation Swift has already spotted on the Indian soil. Interestingly, it was the hybrid avatar of the hatchback.