Maruti Suzuki recently introduced a limited edition model to its Swift DZire sedan christened as Allure. The details on the special edition were updated online, but the prices were not revealed. Reports say that the limited edition package is available as an add-on kit at a starting price of Rs 20,990.

Swift DZire customers can choose Allure kit with any of the variants, reports Carwale. The side skirts in the Allure kit has been priced at Rs 5,990, while the Allure badge will cost Rs 2,990 extra. The chrome window lining costs Rs 1,390, trunk chrome garnish at Rs 690 and bumper protectors is priced at Rs 490.

On the inside, leather steering cover costs Rs 510, chocolate brown and beige coloured leather seat covers at Rs 6,490, faux wood trim at Rs 5,990 and the beige carpet can be purchased at Rs 1,190. The Allure kit also include body decals, beige carpet mats, front centre armrest, white ambient light, a pair of pillow and door sill guard.

The Allure kit can be topped up with music kit that offers Nertz audio system. The package includes an 8-inch sub-woofer which costs Rs 12,990, a four-channel amp at Rs 15,290, a 6.5 2-Way Coax 100W at Rs 3,790, a 6.5 Component 160W at Rs 5,990 and a pair of spacers for Rs 590. The music kit combined cost will be around Rs 38,650.

Under the hood, the Swift DZire Allure edition carries over the option of 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. The petrol mill develops 83bhp at 6,000rpm and 115Nm of torque at 4,000rpm, while diesel unit belts out 73bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. A five-speed manual gearbox comes mated to both mills, while the diesel unit is also offered with five-speed AMT.