India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has silently launched a limited edition model to its Swift DZire sedan christened as Allure. The company has not revealed the price of the limited edition yet, but it has updated its social media channels about the arrival of the new edition.

The pictures indicate Allure edition gets premium exterior and interior accessories and equipments. It will be sold in six existing exterior colour options and the add-ons will be special decal that runs across the shoulder line, chrome bumper corner protector, chrome window frames, side skirt and chrome-finished Allure badge on the bootlid.

On the interior, the limited edition comes with dual-tone beige and chocolate brown leather seat covers and the Allure branded cushion adds richness. The interior also boasts of leather steering wheel cover, faux wood garnish on the dashboard and door panels, front centre armrest, ambient lighting and beige floor carpets. In addition, Nertz music system is also offered optionally.

Under the hood, the Swift DZire Allure edition carries over the option of 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. The petrol mill develops 83bhp at 6,000rpm and 115Nm of torque at 4,000rpm, while diesel unit belts out 73bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. A five-speed manual gearbox comes mated to both mills, while the diesel unit is also offered with five-speed AMT.

The limited edition looks like a move from Maruti Suzuki to keep the product fresh until the arrival of next generation, which is expected in the second half of 2017. The new Swift DZire was caught on camera countless times while undergoing tests and in its new avatar, the sedan will boast changes both inside and outside. The design of the new DZire will be in line with the new Swift hatchback, which Suzuki launched in Japan in December.