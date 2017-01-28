Remember the Swift DLX limited edition from Maruti Suzuki, which was launched in India last year? It's back in the headlines. Maruti Suzuki seems to have plans to continue the sales of the limited edition of the Swift in the country and it is now being rolled out with added safety features such as driver side airbag as standard.

2017 Maruti Suzuki WagonR launched; gets new VXi+ variant

The Swift DLX, the variant based on the entry-level variants of Swift -- Lxi and Ldi -- is now available with drive airbag, which comes as standard fitment. The Swift DLX comes with features such as Sony FM music system with Bluetooth, USB and front door speakers, all four power windows, fog lamps and blacked out B-pillar. Other safety features offered in the Swift DLX include engine immobilizer, smart warning indicators and child safety lock.

Mechanically, the Swift DLX comes powered by the tried and tested 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and the 1.3-liter DDiS diesel mills. While the former can churn out 83bhp of peak power and 115Nm of peak torque, the latter can generate 74bhp of power and 190Nm of peak torque. While the petrol variant of the Swift DLX has been priced at Rs 4.8 lakh, the diesel Swift DLX comes with a price tag of Rs 5.95 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring the new Swift to India this year. The company will also roll out the new Swift Dzire sedan in the country in the coming months.