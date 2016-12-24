The year-end is here and it comes as no surprise that auto majors in India are offering steep discounts and attractive offers to lure customers. And the latest to join the list is the Swift DLX, the special edition variant from Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Swift DLX, which was launched in July, is on sales now with up to Rs 25,000 discounts, reports OnCars. The offer will be valid only in December and the Swift DLX is now available for Rs 4.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Available in the entry-level variants of Swift -- Lxi and Ldi, the new Swift DLX comes with features such as Sony FM music system with Bluetooth, USB and front door speakers, all four power windows, fog lamps and blacked out B-pillar. The Swift DLX also gets safety features such as engine immobilizer, smart warning indicators and child safety lock.

Mechanically, the Swift DLX comes powered by the tried and tested 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and the 1.3-liter DDiS diesel mills. While the former can churn out 83bhp of peak power and 115Nm of peak torque, the latter can generate 74bhp of power and 190Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering discounts and benefits on select models like Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, S-Cross, Ciaz and Ritz. The offers on Maruti Suzuki include cash discounts, benefits and exchange bonus. Maruti's Nexa model -- S-Cross -- is also getting benefit of up to Rs 40,000.